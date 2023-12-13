National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Up to $49.43

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.43, but opened at $51.40. National Beverage shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 694 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.91.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at National Beverage

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,762.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in National Beverage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

