Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.44. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 452,356 shares trading hands.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Harmonic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

