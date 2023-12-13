HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Up to $13.95

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $14.30. HilleVax shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 91,268 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLVX

HilleVax Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of $730.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $492,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.