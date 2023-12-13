HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Up to $13.95

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $14.30. HilleVax shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 91,268 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
HilleVax Trading Up 8.1 %
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $492,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
