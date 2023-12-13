Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down to $99.82

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.82, but opened at $95.80. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $97.37, with a volume of 739,759 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

