VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up to $6.97

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.14. VIZIO shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 60,086 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

VIZIO Stock Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.86.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 15.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,300,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

