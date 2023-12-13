Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $19.29

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $19.85. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 90,457 shares trading hands.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $34,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,285.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $105,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

