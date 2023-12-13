MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $11.37. MFA Financial shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 251,365 shares.

MFA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -368.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 165.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

