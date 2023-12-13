AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $63.98

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.98, but opened at $65.72. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 1,134,182 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

