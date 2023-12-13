Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $26.75

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $28.00. Zai Lab shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 72,969 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

