Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.46. Gogoro shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 24,282 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Gogoro Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $590.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gogoro by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gogoro by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogoro by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

