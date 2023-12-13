Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.70. Orange shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 33,150 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Get Orange alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ORAN

Orange Price Performance

Orange Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Orange by 2.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Orange by 67.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 20.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 23.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 15.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.