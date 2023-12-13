SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $76.18

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.18, but opened at $71.51. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $72.99, with a volume of 683,747 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.61.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,364,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

