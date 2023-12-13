D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.79. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 276,366 shares trading hands.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $531.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.83 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 7,350,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 574,515 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 530,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 818.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 435,526 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.