GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $8.13

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $7.89. GDS shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 99,680 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

GDS Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in GDS by 86.3% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 90.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 42.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 270,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 80,605 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 79.3% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 80,128 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 388.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 498,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 396,706 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

