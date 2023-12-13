Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $9.51

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.73. Azul shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 148,821 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Azul Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Azul

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Azul by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

See Also

