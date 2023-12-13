BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $98.65

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.65, but opened at $94.52. BioNTech shares last traded at $92.87, with a volume of 367,757 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.