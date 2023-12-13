SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SPAR Group stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,212. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPAR Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

