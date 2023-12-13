Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.77

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 113503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $640.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.34 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

