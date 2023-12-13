Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.75

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 127311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.