Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.16

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.16 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 2238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWKN. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 65.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

