Short Interest in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Decreases By 45.3%

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryvyl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryvyl by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl Trading Down 1.8 %

RVYL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 1,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,155. The company has a market cap of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 8,399.76% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryvyl will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.