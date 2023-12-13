Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.46

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.46 and last traded at $148.49, with a volume of 5898354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 88,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,345,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 72,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

