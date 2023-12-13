Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.29

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 92726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,792 shares of company stock worth $797,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.