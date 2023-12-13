Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the November 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silo Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILO. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Silo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,882. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Silo Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silo Pharma ( NASDAQ:SILO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.69% and a negative net margin of 5,886.76%.

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Silo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

