Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.51

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.51 and last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 87995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

