Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $279.00

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $279.00 and last traded at $277.62, with a volume of 79313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,153.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,793 shares of company stock worth $5,535,036 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.



Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

