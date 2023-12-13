Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rises By 46.1%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 86.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.54. 167,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,152. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

