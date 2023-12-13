Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rises By 46.1%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryanair
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
Ryanair Stock Down 0.0 %
RYAAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.54. 167,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,152. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.