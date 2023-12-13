Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.64

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.64 and last traded at $120.21, with a volume of 82136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.90.

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 43.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

