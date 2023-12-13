Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Short Interest Up 39.0% in November

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,760,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 192,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

