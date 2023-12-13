Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.00

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 246268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,692 shares of company stock worth $7,183,613 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

