Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,586,000 after buying an additional 44,526 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 83,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,251. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BALL. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

