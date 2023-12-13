Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. 4,268,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,208,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $243.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

