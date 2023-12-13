The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $47,680,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Hershey by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $13,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $185.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.