Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.93. 66,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $523.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

