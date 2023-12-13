Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.62. The company had a trading volume of 185,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,522. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $297.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

