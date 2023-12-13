Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
