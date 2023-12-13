Idaho Trust Bank Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average is $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

