Asset Dedication LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,952 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,424,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after purchasing an additional 899,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $22.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

