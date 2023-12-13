iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,881,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

