Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,877,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 159,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.4% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $2,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMD opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,146.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

