Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 744,902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,234 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 192,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 151,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0651 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

