iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,133,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,468,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

