Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.03

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 10724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 68,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,447,815.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,013,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,409,237.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 68,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,780,000 after acquiring an additional 574,571 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 862,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 157,938 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

