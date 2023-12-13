Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Up 7.7%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 239,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 211,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.43.

About Reliq Health Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.