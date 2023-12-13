The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,667. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 2,538.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 282,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in The RMR Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 694.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

