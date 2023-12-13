IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 285,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

