Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $42,043.38 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00120519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

