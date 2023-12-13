Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. 46,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $901.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 14.19.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.41. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 242,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $886,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.