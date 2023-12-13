Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.07

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 292236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $992,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

