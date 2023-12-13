Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 8.6%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 160,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 199,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Benton Resources Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$26.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

